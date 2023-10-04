WWE NXT Live Coverage 10/3 - Becky Lynch Returns, North American Title Rematch, More

Your new "NXT" Champion, Ilja Dragunov, makes his way to the ring! He's wearing a suit! He also slipped while climbing the ropes to the top turnbuckle, which was slightly hilarious.

Crowd already chanting "You deserve it." Dragunov lists his nicknames and adds "new 'NXT' Champion." Dragunov praises Carmelo Hayes while the crowd chants "Melo missed!" Dragunov not acknowledging any of these chants or stopping to give them breathing room, which is also hilarious. Dragunov says he's in pain, but he's standing; he will defend the title with passion and defend it with his life. Long live the Czar!

Trick Williams' music hits and he shows up with his new title belt. Trick congratulates Dragunov and says his title win is much deserved. Trick introduces himself as the new "NXT" North American Champion. Crowd also chants "You deserve it." Trick thanks Dragunov for pushing him to another level. Dragunov says he's proud of Trick and says "At No Mercy, you whooped that trick!" They slap hands ... but now Carmelo Hayes is here.

Crowd chanting "Melo missed." Hayes says he appreciates the kind words, and Ilja fulfilled his destiny. Hayes wants to know why Trick is thanking Ilja, because Hayes is the one who has always believed in him, and Hayes is proud of him. Hayes says winning the title is amazing, but defending it is a completely different level. Trick asks if Hayes is saying he's not ready for Dom. Hayes says that's not what he means, but Ilja interrupts him, asking what he means exactly. Actually, he doesn't care, because this is a conversation between champions. Ilja backs off, saying he'll give Hayes a rematch when he's ready. Hayes and Trick are left in the ring, where Hayes tells Trick he needs to focus on Dom. And as it happens, Dominik Mysterio is now coming out.

Dom says Trick should listen to Melo, because it's one thing to win a title and another thing to defend it, especially when it's against Dom. Trick makes fun of Dom constantly talking about Mami. Dom says he's bringing the title back home to Ripley. Hayes says he'll be in Trick's corner tonight to help ward off Judgment Day. Dom asks if he's still in Hayes' shadow even as a champion. Trick tells Melo he's declining his offer. He won the title by himself, and he'll defend it by himself. Tonight, he's going to whoop this trick.

