WWE NXT Live Coverage 10/3 - Becky Lynch Returns, North American Title Rematch, More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT!" We're running a little behind tonight, so instead of our usual opening slide preview, let's just jump into things, shall we?
We open with Becky Lynch coming to the ring, "NXT" Women's Championship on her shoulder. She says she's not cleared to compete, but she made sure Tiffany Stratton isn't, either. She's also looking for an opponent at Night One of Halloween Havoc on October 24. Lyra Valkyria hits the ring and tells a story about watching Lynch debut on "NXT" in 2014 and watching an Irish girl from down the street go on to main event WrestleMania. But as much as she dreamed of standing beside Lynch in the ring, she also wonders what it would be like to stand face-to-face.
Indi Hartwell's music hits! She reminds everyone that she never lost the "NXT" women's title, and that the "NXT" audience watched her grow up and get married in the center of this very ring. Hartwell is followed by Roxanne Perez, who tells Lynch she respects her, but that she's not going to sit in the back and rest up. All three women want the title match at Halloween Havoc, so Lynch proposes the obvious solution: a triple threat where the winner gets that match, tonight!
Butch and Tyler Bate vs. Gallus
A video package airs highlighting the eight women competing in the Women's Breakout Tournament. We also see Trick Williams and Dominik Mysterio arriving to the building.
Gallus quickly takes control as the match gets started, isolating Butch in their corner. Butch fights back against Wolfgang, regaining the advantage, twisting his arm and stomping on his shoulder with the arm bent back on the mat. Tyler Bate tags in. Bate and Butch do the same move with the arm stomp, but with one of them doing it on each of Wolfgang's arms. Bate tries to lift Wolfgang, but Wolfgang counters. Bate tags in Butch and they hit a double dropkick on Wolfgang, sending him to the outside. Double arm wrenches to Mark Coffey, then double sucker punches to Wolfgang. Butch and Bate working well together and standing tall as a team as we go to commercial.
Back from break, Coffey and Bate are in the ring. Coffey tags in Wolfgang but Joe Coffey with a cheap shot of Bate from the outside. Bate manages to make the tag to Butch, who hits enzuguiris and dropkicks on both members of Gallus. Butch drops both knees across Coffey's arm, then hits a shining wizard. Butch gets Coffey in position for 10 Beats Of The Bodhran, which he pulls off, but Coffey dodges his next strike and retakes control. Or so he thinks, as Butch hits the X-Plex on Coffey. Bate tags in and hits a standing Shooting Star Press. Wolfgang enters the ring, but Bate gets him up for an Airplane Spin. Butch hits a moonsault to Wolfgang on the outside. Bate tags in, then his a dive of his own on Wolfgang. Butch nails Coffey then tags out again, and the two hit a double team powerbomb on Coffrey for the win.
Joe Coffey immediately comes in and jumps Bate and Butch, but the beatdown is interrupted by Ridge Holland! Holland clears the ring with a headbutt and a Pounce, and the Brawling Brutes and Bate stand triumphant in the ring.
Ilja Dragunov addresses the NXT Universe
Your new "NXT" Champion, Ilja Dragunov, makes his way to the ring! He's wearing a suit! He also slipped while climbing the ropes to the top turnbuckle, which was slightly hilarious.
Crowd already chanting "You deserve it." Dragunov lists his nicknames and adds "new 'NXT' Champion." Dragunov praises Carmelo Hayes while the crowd chants "Melo missed!" Dragunov not acknowledging any of these chants or stopping to give them breathing room, which is also hilarious. Dragunov says he's in pain, but he's standing; he will defend the title with passion and defend it with his life. Long live the Czar!
Trick Williams' music hits and he shows up with his new title belt. Trick congratulates Dragunov and says his title win is much deserved. Trick introduces himself as the new "NXT" North American Champion. Crowd also chants "You deserve it." Trick thanks Dragunov for pushing him to another level. Dragunov says he's proud of Trick and says "At No Mercy, you whooped that trick!" They slap hands ... but now Carmelo Hayes is here.
Crowd chanting "Melo missed." Hayes says he appreciates the kind words, and Ilja fulfilled his destiny. Hayes wants to know why Trick is thanking Ilja, because Hayes is the one who has always believed in him, and Hayes is proud of him. Hayes says winning the title is amazing, but defending it is a completely different level. Trick asks if Hayes is saying he's not ready for Dom. Hayes says that's not what he means, but Ilja interrupts him, asking what he means exactly. Actually, he doesn't care, because this is a conversation between champions. Ilja backs off, saying he'll give Hayes a rematch when he's ready. Hayes and Trick are left in the ring, where Hayes tells Trick he needs to focus on Dom. And as it happens, Dominik Mysterio is now coming out.
Dom says Trick should listen to Melo, because it's one thing to win a title and another thing to defend it, especially when it's against Dom. Trick makes fun of Dom constantly talking about Mami. Dom says he's bringing the title back home to Ripley. Hayes says he'll be in Trick's corner tonight to help ward off Judgment Day. Dom asks if he's still in Hayes' shadow even as a champion. Trick tells Melo he's declining his offer. He won the title by himself, and he'll defend it by himself. Tonight, he's going to whoop this trick.
