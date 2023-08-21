Eric Bischoff Says AEW Founder Tony Khan 'Couldn't Manage A Clown Car'

Eric Bischoff, on the latest episode of his podcast, "Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff," had some criticism of AEW and Tony Khan. The criticisms surround how CM Punk's controversies are dealt with publicly and not internally. The former WCW President also believes that there is a lack of leadership and professionalism within the company, a fault that Bischoff has expressed in the past as well.

"The lack of leadership, the lack of professionalism, is manifested by somebody [who] is talking to these outside news sites," said Bischoff. "This is internal business. This should be dealt with internally and it's not. There are too many people talking outside of the office. This is in my opinion proprietary confidential information that shouldn't be shared with anybody."

Bischoff feels that if there aren't clauses in the agreements that talent sign which outline what talent can and can't say about AEW's business to the public, then there should be one added in the future.