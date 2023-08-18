AEW's Situation Between CM Punk & Adam Page Grows Even More Convoluted With More Info

While last week's episode of "AEW Collision" produced some exciting action on-screen, it's what transpired behind the scenes that continues to dominate conversations across the wrestling world. In the days following "Collision," several reports indicated that several — including "Hangman" Adam Page, Ryan Nemeth, Christopher Daniels, and Matt Hardy — were sent home from the Greensboro, North Carolina show. In the wake of those developments, reports surfaced that CM Punk "100%" made the call for Nemeth and Daniels to be removed. The circumstances surrounding Page's relocation, however, have grown even more convoluted.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the decision to move Page to a different filming location may have been at the request of AEW management in an effort to avoid increased tension between Punk and Page; the two already have a strained relationship. Despite the added fact that Punk laid down a spicy promo mentioning Page after "Collision" went off the air, one source claimed that Punk wasn't even aware that Page was in town such an appearance.

According to these new accounts, Page originally arrived to the venue with obligations to film a pre-taped backstage interview for a future "AEW Dynamite" episode. But, upon his arrival, he was then informed that he would have to film the segment somewhere else. While the exact reason behind this move remains murky, statements suggest Page was told it was "to keep the peace," leaving many now believing that AEW management ultimately made the call for Page's detour, and not Punk.