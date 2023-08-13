CM Punk Takes Shot At Fellow AEW Star Hangman Adam Page In Post-Collision Promo

CM Punk took subliminal shots at The Elite during his promo on the debut episode of "AEW Collision," referring to The Young Bucks as "counterfeit bucks." However, his post-show speech following the August 12 edition of AEW's flagship Saturday night show was more direct, and "Hangman" Adam Page was on the receiving end of his ire. You can check it the full promo below.

CM Punk took a shot at Hangman Page after Collision tonight. pic.twitter.com/O8XGZmoQ7S — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) August 13, 2023

"Hello, North Carolina. What is this? Huh? What is this? Look at this: "Carolina is Hangman Country." Earlier today, I went to a local supermarket and I figured out why they call him Hangman is because the pegs in the toy aisle are full of Hangman action figures. 'cause nobody wants to buy 'em. "He's a peg warmer, unlike me, who moves merchandise and pops ratings and sells toys."

Afterward, Punk took shots at the rest of the AEW roster who claim to be integral to the company. Furthermore, the "Second City Saint" is confident that he can put all of them to sleep.

"We got everybody in AEW saying, 'I'm the heart, I am the soul. I am the spirit.' Well, that's objective. What is a fact is the people who say that certainly aren't the chin of AEW because the lights go out faster than what? GTS, go to sleep."

Previously, Punk took shots at Page during his infamous "Brawl Out" press conference, noting that he took issue with a promo that made him look bad. Punk detailed his issues with Page before his AEW return back in June, stating that he believed "Hangman" tried to legitimately hurt him during their match at Double or Nothing 2022.