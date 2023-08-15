CM Punk Reportedly Apologized To Adam Page For Comments After AEW Collision

CM Punk opened a can of worms last week when he took a shot at "Hangman" Adam Page once again, but reports suggest he has apologized to Page.

A report by Voices of Wrestling's "Flagship Wrestling Podcast" has revealed that Punk personally apologized to Hangman by text message for the comments he made after last week's "AEW Collision." The report further states that Punk wasn't happy with the way he delivered his post-Collision promo as he felt that he shouldn't have touched upon merchandise sales. The 44-year-old is taking shots at The Elite so that there's a possibility that he can feud with them in the future, as per the report.

At last week's "Collision," a few AEW stars were sent home, one of whom was Page, and the report has revealed that Punk did not play a role in that decision. He also reportedly told people that it was not his decision to send Isiah Kassidy and Matt Hardy home, but conceded he was responsible "100%" for Ryan Nemeth and Christopher Daniels being sent away from last week's show.

An unnamed AEW star told the "Flagship Wrestling Podcast" that Punk is not interested in having certain "AEW Dynamite" stars on "Collision" and that he is involved in several aspects of the Saturday show, including producing matches and segments. The real-life feud between Punk and Page came to a head during Punk's infamous comments following last year's All Out show, where he accused Page of going into business for himself.

After last week's "Collision," Punk mocked Page's ability to sell merchandise. "Earlier today, I went to a local supermarket and I figured out why they call him Hangman is because the pegs in the toy aisle are full of Hangman action figures 'cause nobody wants to buy 'em. He's a peg warmer, unlike me, who moves merchandise and pops ratings and sells toys," said Punk.