More Backstage News On CM Punk, Hangman Page, And Talent Sent Home From AEW Collision

More details regarding CM Punk, "Hangman" Adam Page and the rest of The Elite, and other AEW stars not backstage at "Collision" are being reported. According to Fightful Select, Punk is claiming to others he still wants to sit down with Page, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, but they refuse. The outlet reported Page is not interested in working with Punk and avoids the situation in general.

Fightful Select said it's believed that Punk is trying to work himself into an angle following his promo ranting about Page after "Collision" went off the air. Those close to The Elite told the outlet they believe these situations make them want to distance themselves from Punk even more. Haus Of Wrestling reported Punk's comments during his tirade about Page being unable to move merchandise "did not come across how [he] would have liked" and that Punk "regretted" calling Page a "peg-warmer."

It was also reported that both Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy were scheduled to be at recent episodes of "Collision," but their travel was booked, and then unbooked. They were not scheduled to be on Saturday's episode of the show. Fightful reported that talent who have been pulled from the Saturday night show believe that it was because of Punk. AEW Manager of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels and Ryan Nemeth were two other individuals reportedly sent home from the show.