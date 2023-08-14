More Info On CM Punk's Post-Collision Comments, Why Christopher Daniels Was Sent Home

Controversy continues to follow CM Punk. New reports state that Punk was responsible for numerous people recently being sent home from the locker room before Saturday night broadcasts of "AEW Collision."

According to Haus of Wrestling, Punk was the person who requested both AEW Manager of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels and Ryan Nemeth be sent home from the show. Daniels was barred from the locker room because of his role in the brawl that followed Punk's tirade at the post-All Out press conference last year, as Punk believes it isn't fair that his friend Ace Steel was barred from the AEW locker room due to Steel's role in the brawl, and feels Daniels should be treated the same.

As for Nemeth, the wrestler was reportedly sent home for calling CM Punk the "softest man alive" in a tweet and for Nemeth's reported reputation for meddling in affairs of which he's not part.

Haus of Wrestling also reports that Punk's post-"Collision" comments about "Hangman" Adam Page being unable to move merchandise "did not come across how [Punk] would have liked," with the "Real" AEW World Champion regretting calling Page a "peg warmer." Punk has reportedly not met with any member of The Elite to mend fences since Punk's acidic rant last September.

Page was detoured away from the Greensboro Coliseum show on Saturday night to film pre-taped segments away from "Collision." There were also reports that Matt Hardy had been sent home from "Collision," but Haus Of Wrestling was unable to confirm the exact reasoning for either.