AEW Talents Reportedly Sent Home After Being Booked For Collision

More stories continue to emerge regarding backstage drama in AEW. During today's "Wrestling Observer Radio," hosts Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez shared what they've heard following yesterday's report about CM Punk having Ryan Nemeth removed from an "AEW Collision" booking. According to Meltzer and Alvarez, it isn't just Nemeth that this has happened to, but veteran Matt Hardy and AEW Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels as well.

Prior to this weekend, both Hardy and Daniels were brought to "Collision" tapings but were then told they weren't needed. While Meltzer never directly indicated that Punk had these individuals removed from "Collision," he did say that due to Punk's nature as a big star for AEW, it seems a choice was made to keep Nemeth away as a means to make Punk happy.

Regarding the situation with Nemeth, Meltzer offered up some additional details, stating that Punk and Nemeth shared words upon Punk's return to AEW. This was regarding a vague statement made by Nemeth on Twitter around the time of Punk's ESPN interview earlier this year, with Nemeth referring to Punk as "literally the softest man alive." Meltzer said he'd heard from people on "Punk's side" who stated the issue between Punk and Nemeth was "just something that had to be taken care of." However, it seems issues have persisted since this June 17 conversation. Alvarez stated that this weekend was the second time Nemeth has been flown out to "Collision" only to be told not to come to the building.

"Hangman" Adam Page — the center of Punk's post-show promo on Saturday — is also involved. Page was reportedly supposed to head to Saturday's "Collision" to pre-tape a segment, presumably for next week's "AEW Dynamite." However, before he arrived at the arena, Meltzer says Page was told the pre-tape would be happening somewhere else.