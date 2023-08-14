CM Punk Reportedly Possibly At The Center Of A Recent Booking Change For An AEW Talent

It appears that CM Punk is reportedly possibly in the middle of some booking issues for AEW talent Ryan Nemeth, according to the latest report from Fightful Select.

Fightful has confirmed that Nemeth arrived to work for the "Collision" tapings, but an unnamed AEW coach told him that he wasn't actually needed for the show and there was a flight ready and booked to send him back home.

How Punk fits into the middle of this is since his return to AEW on June 17 for the debut episode of "Collision," the brand has been Punk's home, and Punk has past issues with Nemeth. Per the report, when Punk first returned, he called out Nemeth because of a tweet about Punk being the "softest" man alive. The confrontation was not said to have been physical.

Nemeth is also constantly on The Elite's YouTube show, "Being the Elite." This report from Fightful comes after Punk went on a rant about "Hangman" Adam Page after the August 12 episode of "Collision" went off the air.