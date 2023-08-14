Adam Page Reportedly Subject To Change Of Plans Backstage At AEW Collision

A night after CM Punk went on a rant about "Hangman" Adam Page after "AEW Collision" went off the air, there is a new report coming from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that indicates Page was initially supposed to be filming at the August 12 location of "Collision" — the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Page was in Greensboro to do a pre-tape backstage interview for the upcoming episode of "Dynamite," but reportedly when he arrived he was told they were going to have to film somewhere other than the Greensboro Coliseum. They also didn't want him to go to the show either. It's no secret that since "Collision" started, there have been no matches that included any of the members of The Elite.

Punk, on the other hand, has been a fixture on "Collision" since returning for its debut episode on June 17, which follows a backstage altercation between him and The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) last year on September 5. Before the altercation, Punk had gone on a tirade against Colt Cabana and Page during the post-All Out media scrum.

Also, Fightful Select reported hearing a similar story to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter report, but they have yet to be able to confirm it. Fightful Select has confirmed that Punk's post-"Collision" comments about Page were not a "work" or any planned storyline between Punk and Page for an upcoming on-screen feud. That rant included Punk going as far as saying that nobody wants to buy Page merchandise. Prior to taking shots at Page, Punk had wrestled in the "Collision" main event with the AEW Tag Team Champions FTR. The three lost to the AEW Trios Champions The House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King).