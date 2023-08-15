Details On Reported AEW Collision Incident Backstage Involving Jack Perry, CM Punk

Today is another day, and that means another story about CM Punk reportedly having beef with more members of the AEW locker room. Yesterday, it was reported that Punk and Ryan Nemeth got into a heated disagreement backstage which supposedly led to the latter performer being sent home from an "AEW Collision" taping. Today, Fightful Select is reporting that Punk recently got into an argument with "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry as well.

Per the report, Punk took issue with a sport that Perry planned on performing during an early episode of "Collision," which took place during AEW's tour of Canada. Apparently, Perry wanted to use real glass in a backstage segment, and Punk immediately pushed back against the idea as it was a safety hazard. The article also states that Tony Schiavone and others objected to Perry using the glass.

The exchange led to an argument between Punk and Perry, with the latter reportedly upset about his plans being nixed. Afterward, the company reportedly initiated guidelines to ensure that no performer used real glass without receiving permission from the office beforehand.

Furthermore, Punk reportedly told Perry that "Collision" doesn't have segments of that ilk and advised him to stay on "AEW Dynamite" if he had a problem with it. While many people in the locker room described the situation as an argument between the pair, Punk's side claimed that Perry threw a tantrum. All in all, though, most people agreed with Punk as Perry's planned glass segment was objected to by doctors and others.