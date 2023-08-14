Confirmation And Further Details Regarding CM Punk/Ryan Nemeth Situation Backstage In AEW

It was recently reported that CM Punk and Ryan Nemeth got into a locker room argument during the June 21 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Essentially, Punk was reportedly mad at Nemeth for calling him "soft" on Twitter following his "counterfeit bucks" promo on the debut episode of "Collision," which was interpreted as a dig at The Young Bucks and The Elite. As such, Punk confronted Nemeth, and tensions got heated on the night.

Fightful Select has now confirmed some of the information from the original report detailing the verbal altercation between Punk and Nemeth. Both wrestlers did indeed have a conversation that began in the locker room and saw them move into the hallway, with Punk reportedly telling Nemeth that his "counterfeit bucks" line was all a work to get heat on himself following the infamous "Brawl Out" situation.

Additionally, Punk felt that Nemeth's tweet was his way of trying to score points for his friends in the Elite — Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Adam Page, and Kenny Omega. According to Punk, the tweet risked inflaming the behind-the-tensions between him and the aforementioned AEW stars during a time when they were all trying to move on. Nemeth reportedly apologized to Punk, and they shook hands.

Despite seemingly making amends on the June 21 episode of "Dynamite," the tensions between the pair reportedly still exist. The Fightful report also claims that Punk doesn't want Nemeth to appear on "Collision," not even in catering, though it's unknown if that's because of the tweet or his friendship with the Elite. Previously, it was reported that Punk was a significant factor in Nemeth's booking being changed, as he was set to appear on a recent episode of "Collision" but ultimately got sent home.