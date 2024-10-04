Dave Meltzer Assesses AEW WrestleDream Weekend Schedule

AEW's next pay-per-view offering is right around the corner, as WrestleDream will air live from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington on October 12. Some big matches have already been signed for the event, including Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, and Will Ospreay defending the International Championship against both Ricochet and Konosuke Takeshita.

Much like All Out in September, WrestleDream will take place on a Saturday, which has led Dave Meltzer to assess AEW's immediate schedule in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. With WrestleDream happening on a Saturday, it looks as if there will be no episode of "AEW Collision" on October 12, with the show returning on October 19. While nothing has been confirmed at the time of writing, Meltzer was told that there could be a scenario where AEW presents an episode of "Collision" the night before WrestleDream on October 11, which is what they did the night before All Out.

However, Meltzer doesn't believe this idea is a good one, as the September 6 "Collision" went head-to-head with "WWE SmackDown's" final episode on FOX and was crushed in the ratings, something that Meltzer believes will lead AEW to not go forward with the idea. The October 11 "AEW Rampage" is currently set to air in its regular timeslot of 10PM, but if AEW were to have an episode of "Collision" air before "Rampage," they would have to tape both shows on the same day as the special Title Tuesday episode of "AEW Dynamite." That show is already airing outside of its normal timeslot, as well as airing at 9PM instead of 8PM, meaning that the episode's first hour will go head-to-head with "WWE NXT" on The CW.

