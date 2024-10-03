Tony Khan Adds Three-Way AEW International Title Match To WrestleDream Card

AEW's next big pay-per-view, WrestleDream, is right around the corner, as the event will take place October 12 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. The match card is slowly coming together, but one bout recently added by AEW President Tony Khan will have everyone talking.

The Fifth Anniversary edition of "AEW Dynamite" kicked off with an International Championship match between Will Ospreay and Ricochet, which saw the pair reignite their classic feud in a back-and-forth clash. Towards the end of the match, both men ended up in a pinning predicament, and a double pinfall was counted by referee Rick Knox. After both wanted the match to be restarted, Khan gave them their wish of continuing the encounter, but before Ricochet and Ospreay could get back into full swing, Konosuke Takeshita attacked them, raising the International Championship above the battered bodies of Ricochet and Ospreay as the match ended in a no-contest. This has led to Khan making a three-way match for the International Championship official for WrestleDream, as Ospreay will defend his title against both Ricochet and Takeshita.

#AEWWrestleDream ppv

Next Saturday, 10/12

Tacoma, WA AEW International Title@WillOspreay vs @KingRicochet vs @Takesoup With the AEW International Title picture unsettled after tonight's #AEWDynamite Anniversary, the championship will be decided in a huge 3-way at WrestleDream! pic.twitter.com/BfFunFi21y — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 3, 2024

Takeshita has had a problem with Ospreay since the Englishman officially signed with AEW, seemingly jealous of all of the success the "Aerial Assassin" has had since arriving. Ospreay defeated Takeshita earlier this year at Revolution, but according to Fightful Select, AEW has big plans for Takeshita moving forward, as they are looking to push him towards the upper tier of the company's roster heading into the end of the year. As for Ricochet, he remains undefeated in AEW with wins over Kyle Fletcher, Sammy Guevara, and The Beast Mortos, and will be looking to get his first taste of gold in AEW come October 12.