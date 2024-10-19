Konnan Gives Candid Assessment Of AEW's Daniel Garcia

A new era of Daniel Garcia began after his announcement two weeks ago that he will stay with AEW, following restless speculation on whether he would leave for WWE, which had a vested interest in signing him. Projecting himself as the next new pillar in the AEW men's division as one of its top technical wrestlers, Garcia promised that he had restored himself as his own man, and guaranteed that the time for him to shoot his shot for main event gold is upon us. While many see this as a good move for the former ROH Pure Champion, especially with how young he is, some don't think staying with the company was the best move for the 26-year-old's career, including lucha legend Konnan.

Advertisement

"He just doesn't come off like a star, bro. He doesn't have that X factor," Konnan mentioned on "Keepin' It 100." "Probably Tony [Khan] paid him a lot of money to stay, and it's another guy that didn't go to WWE."

Next Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," Garcia and Private Party might get their chance to prove doubters wrong about his decision to stay, while restoring conformity in a company full of chaos when they face The Elite in trios action. Following the brutality the Blackpool Combat Club has unleashed on everyone who does not follow their code, The Elite has sat idly by with no intervention on the matter. The trail of ruin in the company began after All Out last month, with Jon Moxley and the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club turning on former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson. This led to Moxley capturing the title for a record-setting fourth time last Saturday at WrestleDream, ending Danielson's full-time in-ring career.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Keepin' It 100" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.