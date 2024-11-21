'The Rizzler' To Play Special Role In AEW Full Gear Zero Hour Match

A special guest will ring the bell for Costco Guy "Big Boom" AJ's Zero Hour match against QT Marshall ahead of Full Gear on Saturday. "The Rizzler," a small kid who is the best friend of AJ's son, "Big Justice," and has gained viral fame alongside the family for his "Rizz Face" in their videos, will be the timekeeper for the match. The TikTok stars made the announcement on their first appearance on "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday.

"Big Boom" and "Big Justice" appeared in a backstage segment with Renee Paquette, who asked the social media star what his strategy would be going in to Saturday's match, as the former independent wrestler hasn't been in the ring for 20 years. The Costco Guy said that he'll be doing the same thing they do every day – bringing the "BOOM," the pair's signature catchphrase on TikTok. The match was set up on social media between "Big Boom" and Marshall, as well as on indie shows and even on "The Tonight Show."