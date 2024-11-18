Costco Guy AJ Discusses Upcoming AEW Full Gear With QT Marshall

AEW Full Gear is just days away, which means the countdown is on to, arguably, the most notable Zero Hour match in AEW PPV history, as QT Marshall is set to battle social media star Costco Guy AJ. But while the match has been built up between the two on social media, indie shows, and "The Tonight Show," the history between Marshall and AJ actually dates back to the latter's day as independent wrestler "The American Power Child" Eric Justice. In fact, according to AJ during an appearance on the "Battleground Podcast," AJ passed his gimmick on to Marshall.

Advertisement

"At the time, QT Marshall was a young bulldog, and I said 'Look at this guy man,'" AJ said. "'He's got a great look to him, a real heroic look to him...a wrestling background. I think this guy could really be a hero and carry things.' So I called him out and I handed him my American flag. And I said 'QT, you've got it from here.'"

AJ also revealed that Marshall, along with Sonjay Dutt, were the two key figures that reached out to him about his initial AEW appearance at All Out: Zero Hour. From there, Marshall contacted AJ about wrestling, which AJ expected to involve Marshall, albeit under different circumstances.

"So QT reaches out, says 'Hey, we've got this spot here at Full Gear. We'd love to have you,'" AJ said. "So he brings me to Barstool Sports, we signed up the contract. I thought we were friends. I said 'Great, let's team up. Let's bring the Boom!' And QT said 'No, that's not what this is about Big Boom AJ. I brought you back for one reason. I want you one on one.' So...I gotta do what I got to do now, and that's bring the boom!"

Advertisement