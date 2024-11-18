Costco Guy AJ Discusses Upcoming AEW Full Gear With QT Marshall
AEW Full Gear is just days away, which means the countdown is on to, arguably, the most notable Zero Hour match in AEW PPV history, as QT Marshall is set to battle social media star Costco Guy AJ. But while the match has been built up between the two on social media, indie shows, and "The Tonight Show," the history between Marshall and AJ actually dates back to the latter's day as independent wrestler "The American Power Child" Eric Justice. In fact, according to AJ during an appearance on the "Battleground Podcast," AJ passed his gimmick on to Marshall.
"At the time, QT Marshall was a young bulldog, and I said 'Look at this guy man,'" AJ said. "'He's got a great look to him, a real heroic look to him...a wrestling background. I think this guy could really be a hero and carry things.' So I called him out and I handed him my American flag. And I said 'QT, you've got it from here.'"
AJ also revealed that Marshall, along with Sonjay Dutt, were the two key figures that reached out to him about his initial AEW appearance at All Out: Zero Hour. From there, Marshall contacted AJ about wrestling, which AJ expected to involve Marshall, albeit under different circumstances.
"So QT reaches out, says 'Hey, we've got this spot here at Full Gear. We'd love to have you,'" AJ said. "So he brings me to Barstool Sports, we signed up the contract. I thought we were friends. I said 'Great, let's team up. Let's bring the Boom!' And QT said 'No, that's not what this is about Big Boom AJ. I brought you back for one reason. I want you one on one.' So...I gotta do what I got to do now, and that's bring the boom!"
AJ Leaves Door Open For More Matches With AEW
While most had expected AJ's return to wrestling to be one and done following Full Gear, some have wondered if the match could lead to AJ sticking around and potentially wrestling more matches in AEW. The TikTok star himself seems to believe that there's an opportunity for him to continue his wrestling career, though he cautioned that several things would need to fall into place first.
"I think there's going to be more," AJ said with a laugh. "Listen, things have to line up...the audience has to want more. Let's start with that, let's start with the audience has to want more. But what I do promise you is I'm bringing the boom that the audience is going to want more...So I will be bringing the boom. I will have the audience wanting more, and then we'll start from there. You know, if the audience wants more...I absolutely love the way how AEW has handled everything to this point. It would be an honor to do more matches with AEW. We are very busy with the other stuff we're doing with social media, so everything has to line up. But the door's definitely open."
