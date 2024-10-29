Big Boom AJ Hypes Up AEW Full Gear Match With QT Marshall On The Tonight Show

After a few weeks of back and forth on social media, one run-in at an independent show, and one challenge immediately after, AEW made things official yesterday when QT Marshall revealed he would be taking on TikTok star Big Boom AJ at AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour next month. While Marshall cut a promo on AJ following the announcement, neither AJ nor his son, Big Justice, had anything to say. As it turns out, that's because they were waiting for the opportunity to talk about it on network TV that evening.

Hours after Marshall's promo, AJ, Big Justice, and "The Rizzler" appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," where AJ confirmed the match between him and Marshall would take place, while promising he would be taking Marshall to the woodshed.

"I am returning to wrestling, I'm coming back to bring the boom," AJ said. "I am very grateful. I will be wrestling for All Elite Wrestling. It's going to be November 23. It's going to be at the Prudential Center, right down the road in New Jersey. I will be taking on QT Marshall, and Big Justice is going to be in my corner. And Big Justice, we're going to bring the boom!"

The match has plenty of significance for both AJ and Marshall, as both are natives in New Jersey. While it will be Marshall's first televised match for AEW since he returned to the promotion earlier this year following a brief departure, it will be AJ's first match in three years. The TikTok sensation previously had career as an independent wrestler in the Tri-State area twenty years ago, working primarily under the name Eric Justice, as well as Powerchild and Tundra.

