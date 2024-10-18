TikTok Star Challenges QT Marshall To AEW Full Gear Match

QT Marshall hasn't wrestled for AEW in 2024 as he has settled into a backstage role since returning to the company earlier this year. But he might need to dust off his old boots as one of TikTok's biggest influencers has challenged him to a match at AEW Full Gear.

Back at All Out in September, The Costco Guys, AJ and Big Justice, made a special appearance in AEW, revealing that AJ has a wrestling background and is friends with Sonjay Dutt. This escalated into QT Marshall getting into a war of words with the TikTok star, leading to AJ interfering in one of Marshall's independent matches at the beginning of October. Now AJ wants to take his feud with Marshall to the next level, as he revealed on TikTok that he wants Marshall at the Prudential Center on November 23.

"QT Marshall, you wanted an answer. You challenged Big Boom AJ and you wanted an answer, well I came back to you QT Marshall and you felt the BOOM! Now QT, you go back to Tony Khan tonight, you tell Tony Khan tonight that there is a new CCW Champion and his name is Meto, and you tell him that Big Boom AJ said you give us that match, November 23 at the Prudential Center at Full Gear, and Big Boom AJ will be there to bring the BOOM!"

The social media star announced via his Instagram page at the beginning of October that he had signed a one-match deal with AEW, and it seems that he has picked his spot for where that match will take place. Marshall has yet to respond as he may be feeling the effects of AJ's attack on him on October 5, which cost him his CCW World Championship.