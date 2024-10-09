QT Marshall Explains Why He No Longer Wrestles For AEW

QT Marshall is one of the many who can say he's been a Day 1 AEW guy. That wasn't without a brief hiatus however, as Marshall departed AEW at the end of 2023, only to return a few months later, this time in a backstage role only as opposed to his dual role of wrestler/producer. Appearing on "Gabby AF," Marshall revealed why his current role in AEW doesn't have him getting in the ring.

"I don't wrestle at AEW because we [me and Tony] just never saw eye to eye on the wrestling stuff," Marshall said.

Despite those differences, Marshall was quick to point out that there was no animosity between him and AEW owner Tony Khan. In fact, Marshall revealed that Khan had worked with him to ensure Marshall could work behind-the-scenes at AEW, while scratching his wrestling itch elsewhere.

"I love Tony," Marshall said. "I don't care what anybody else has to say [about him]. I mean, everybody always says the same thing, he's like the nicest guy, right? So when I came back, it was just like 'Hey, what do you want me to do?' We came to an agreement. I just bring a backpack, and I can wrestle for anyone else, obviously besides WWE.

"But even for a moment there, I was going to work for TNA and still work for Tony. Or before I even left a year ago, Scott D'Amore and I had made an agreement, and Tony was going to help pay for my flights. It was great. Then Scott didn't reach back out, and I was like 'Hey, what's going on?' Because obviously he knew what was going to happen, so he didn't. But now I'm working for him with Maple Leaf Wrestling in a couple of weeks...so I'm excited about that."

