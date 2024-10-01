AEW Signs Social Media Star To One-Match Deal

WWE may have Logan Paul, but AEW now has a social media star of its own. Andrew Befumo Jr., aka A.J. of The Costco Guys, revealed on Instagram that he had signed a one-match deal to wrestle for Tony Khan's company.

Advertisement

A.J. revealed the news alongside his son, who goes by "Big Justice." "We signed a contract today," he said. "We will be coming back for one more match ... and it will be for AEW, All Elite Wrestling. We don't know exactly when, we don't know exactly where, we don't know exactly who my opponent's gonna be, but I am wrestling for one match." A.J. then said he and his son will also be coming to AEW to "bring the boom," which is a catchphrase of sorts for them.

Prior to online fame, Befumo had been a professional wrestler, performing as "The American Powerchild" Eric Justice on the independent circuit. His last official match was in 2005. After leaving wrestling behind, Befumo entered the mortgage business, where he gained a modest following through videos with a wrestling slant. When Befumo's son was born, the two began creating content together. One particular video shot at Costco went viral with over 10 million views, leading to their online persona.

Advertisement

The Costco Guys had previously appeared on camera during AEW All Out 2024. They have nearly tw million subscribers on TikTok. By comparison, Logan Paul — who signed an extension with WWE last year — has over 18 million. In his original post, Befumo said they'd be posting a full video later in the week, possibly containing more details on his AEW appearance.