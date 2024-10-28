Video: QT Marshall To Make Televised AEW In-Ring Return At Full Gear

Since returning to AEW in a backstage role this past February, QT Marshall has been adamant that fans wouldn't see him wrestling for the promotion on TV again, though he has wrestled here and there for dark matches on AEW and Ring of Honor. But as many a wise one has said, never say never in the wrestling business, and come AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour, Marshall will be going back on his word by wrestling on televised AEW programming once more.

In a video posted to X by AEW's official account Monday afternoon, Marshall revealed that a contract had been signed for him to face off against TikTok sensation Big Boom AJ at Full Gear: Zero Hour next month. Marshall proceeded to cut a promo on AJ, declaring that while New Jersey may be AJ's hometown, it's the place where Marshall was born and raised. Marshall stated he would embarrass AJ and "send him back to TikTok land," while also noting that even if AJ brought the boom, Marshall was bringing "the doom."

The match between AJ and Marshall has seemingly been in the making ever since the TikTok star appeared alongside his son, fellow TikTok star Big Justice, at AEW All Out in September. A month later, the duo revealed that AJ had signed a one match deal with AEW, which was followed a few weeks later by AJ calling out Marshall for a match at Full Gear. As expected by man, Big Justice will be in his father's corner.

While AJ and Justice have garnered fame as the Costco Guys on social media, AJ has plenty of wrestling experience, having previously performed as a wrestler under the name Eric Justice. His match with Marshall will be his first in three years.