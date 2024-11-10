QT Marshall Explains How AEW Full Gear 2024 Match With Costco Guy Came Together

For a while there, it seemed like QT Marshall wouldn't wrestle in another AEW ring. However, that'll change on the Full Gear Zero Hour show when Marshall faces Costco Guy AJ in a singles match. During an interview with "The Takedown on SI," the AEW star revealed how the upcoming bout came together.

Marshall revealed that the two of them go way back as they were on the independent scene together, and Costco AJ passed the torch to him when he was on his way out of a company. Despite having in-ring experience, however, the social media was reluctant to step into the squared circle again.

"I sent him a text, 'Hey, I have a wild idea. Give me a call back,'" Marshall recalled. "He did, and it took a lot of convincing. I had to put my salesman hat on and really go to work because he was not about it at all, and I thought it would be the complete opposite. It was like, 'Man, I was at the show last night. I saw Will Ospreay versus PAC. I can't do that, especially 20 years out of the ring, I've only had one match.' I said, 'We could tag team together, and I'll do most of the lifting.' But in my head, I knew that I was gonna go one-on-one against him."

AJ eventually agreed to the match after having a conversation with his wife, and the rest is history. The AEW star has also been impressed by AJ's promotional skills, as he hyped up the bout during an interview with Jimmy Fallon. Marshall believes that having a celebrity on the bill at Full Gear will appeal to mainstream viewers, and that could be advantageous.

"With the success of someone like Logan Paul, there is that part of the industry that does bring new eyes on the company."

