WWE Crown Jewel 2024 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

While the Wrestling Inc. staff has generated a solid consensus for most of the matches on the Crown Jewel card, this one has us nearly split. Just barely, Rollins has the edge in our eyes. After all, it's hard to bet against the former World Heavyweight Champion, especially because it'll be Rollins' first televised match since July, and only his seventh across all of 2024. As one of the biggest stars in the company, we'd be a little shocked if he were to lose his return match.

Additionally, GUNTHER currently holds the World Heavyweight Championship, and as we all know, it's not up for grabs in his match against Cody Rhodes. The Austrian is going to need believable challengers for that title, and who better than Rollins? Along with being a former champ, Rollins has never faced GUNTHER in singles action, making it a good time to start pushing the former SHIELD member, as long as he is healthy once again.

All that being said, it makes some sense that our team is split here. Bronson Reed is being pushed as the next big thing, and a loss against Rollins could easily cut him off at the knees. While Reed has been punishing various members of the WWE roster with his Tsunami finisher, he has yet to pick up some of the signature wins he'll need to advance to the company's next tier. Since his push began over the summer, Reed has traded wins with Sheamus, picked up two victories over The Miz, and had a mini-feud with Braun Strowman that he lost.

It's safe to say Reed could use the win over Rollins if he wants to continue being taken seriously as a heel. Additionally, it would serve as a way to keep the feud going; if Rollins takes the first win, it becomes difficult to see why he would continue giving Reed any of his attention.

Still, sometimes the timing for a push just isn't right. The margin might be narrow, but we feel that now is the time for Rollins to step back into the spotlight, starting with a win against Reed.

Written by Nick Miller