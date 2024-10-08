Bully Ray Unpacks Implications Of WWE's Crown Jewel Championship Announcement

At WWE's Bad Blood PLE, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque presented the new Crown Jewel Championship. The new title will be contested only at the annual Crown Jewel PLEs, where the WWE Champion will face the World Heavyweight Champion, and the WWE Women's Champion faces the Women's World Champion, with both respective winners receiving a Crown Jewel Championship.

Advertisement

Industry veteran Bully Ray commented on "Busted Open Radio" about the implications of the new championship's announcement, "You know how I feel about the over-saturation of championships in the entire world of professional wrestling," the WWE Hall of Famer began. "This one I don't really look at as another championship. This is kind of like the King of the Ring trophy, or a tournament trophy, because this is going to be unique for Saudi. The Saudi shows, they always try to do something special or different, it's basically like one of those a la carte things ... The two champions in the company fighting for it, I get it. I'm wondering if they will carry these championships with them wherever they go."

Advertisement

Levesque said whichever star wins their match for the Crown Jewel Championship will be "the best of the best." The current match-up on the men's side is WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. "What if GUNTHER wins? Does Cody take a shot if that happens?" Bully asked. "The way I would've cleaned that up a bit if you're going to say 'best of the best,' I would've said 'and on that night, you will have proven that you're 'the best of the best,' or for one night only you have proven that you are 'the best of the best.” Because you're going to create a perception if your World Heavyweight Champion ever defeats your Undisputed Champion, that the World Champion is better than your Undisputed (Champion). It creates uncertainty."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.