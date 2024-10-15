Cody Rhodes Shares Words Of Warning For GUNTHER Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 is less than three weeks away, and things are starting to heat up between the champions competing on the show. During last night's "WWE Raw," Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with GUNTHER, and Rhodes had plenty to say about his opponent. Then, before "Raw" had even concluded, Rhodes made a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing a warning for the Austrian.

Advertisement

"Get ready to swim in the deep end," Rhodes said, accompanied by a picture of himself and GUNTHER in the ring.

Last night's confrontation between Rhodes and GUNTHER did a lot of the groundwork in setting up their match. It began with Rhodes coming out to the ring and thanking the crowd for their support before GUNTHER appeared, interrupting the Undisputed WWE Champion. GUNTHER was surprisingly respectful with his words, praising Rhodes for the work he's done to advance WWE and calling him the "quarterback" of the company. According to GUNTHER, if Rhodes has a weakness, it's that he tries to be friends with everyone.

Rhodes, on the other hand, was not as kind. Calling back to GUNTHER's loss against Sami Zayn at WWE WrestleMania 40, Rhodes accused the World Heavyweight Champion of buckling under pressure, and said he'd never faced a competitor on the level of Rhodes. The segment saw GUNTHER calling the Undisputed WWE Championship a "secondary" title, which led to Rhodes recalling his victory against Roman Reigns. The two then shook hands and went their separate ways, for the time being.

Advertisement

In addition to Rhodes vs. GUNTHER, Crown Jewel is currently set to include Women's World Champion Liv Morgan vs. WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax. In both of the announced matchups, the champions will be battling over a new title that will be awarded each year at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.