WWE Raw Live Coverage 10/14 - Rhea Ripley Appears, Women's Tag Team Championship On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on October 14, 2024, coming to you from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri!

As tensions between her, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez continue to grow, Rhea Ripley will be appearing in the opening moments of tonight's show with something on her mind to share. Ripley, Rodriguez, and Morgan encountered one another this past Friday on "WWE SmackDown" when the latter woman cost Nia Jax her match against Naomi and the former two women subsequently found themselves entangled in a brawl.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will be putting the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line as they defend against Kairi Sane and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL. Cargill and Belair successfully retain their title against Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson last Friday while Sane and SKY won their last match on "Raw" on the September 23 edition when they defeated Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

Former tag team partners R-Truth and The Miz look to settle their differences tonight when they go one-on-one with each other. Miz turned his back on Truth on the September 30 episode of "Raw" in the midst of a match the two of them had against Authors of Pain to cost them the match. Elsewhere, Bron Breakker will be going head-to-head with Kofi Kingston as tensions between the latter and his New Day stablemate Xavier Woods continue to be on the rise.

As he prepares to take on World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER in a Champion vs. Champion Match at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2 in order to determine the inaugural Crown Jewel Champion, Cody Rhodes will be appearing on tonight's show with something on his mind to share. The Undisputed WWE Champion came face-to-face with the World Heavyweight Champion last Monday on "Raw" when they found themselves in a stare down with one another after "The Ring General" had successfully retained his title against Sami Zayn.