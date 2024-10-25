WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

This Sunday, "WWE NXT" presents its first premium live event since moving to The CW Network, the appropriately-timed Halloween Havoc! There are only five matches on the card, but three of them are for singles championships, and all of those involve a particularly wicked stipulation acquired via the process of spinning the wheel and making the deal. Throw in an Ambulance Match and an all-star women's tag match that involves the NXT Women's Champion and two of the world's most celebrated international stars, and you've got a recipe for some utterly delightful chaos. Fortunately, the Wrestling Inc. staff is back once again to comb through that chaos and predict the winners of all five PLE contests.

Advertisement

Admittedly, we're in a bit of a slump compared to the standard we had been setting throughout 2024. The last major American PPV, AEW WrestleDream, saw our collective picks go 7-2-1, and while that's still not bad, it did drop our overall correct prediction percentage for the year to just under 83%. That's definitely the farthest we've fallen so far this year, and there are literally only two months left, so we're a little more invested than usual in getting these Halloween Havoc picks right.

It's not an easy job — the staff didn't vote unanimously on any of the five matches and only two cleared the 80% agreement mark — but somebody has to do it, and that somebody is us. If we go down, we're going down swinging, so let's get to the picks!

Advertisement