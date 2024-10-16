WWE NXT Title Challenger Set For Halloween Havoc

Ethan Page will have another shot at the NXT Championship after winning a three-way main event against Je'Von Evans and Wes Lee during "WWE NXT."

Page effectively stole the victory from under Evans, rolling him up as he had Lee out for the count, before calling out the NXT Champion. Williams promptly appeared, spinning the wheel to determine their Halloween Havoc title bout will be contested as a Devil's Playground match. Page then blindsided "Tricky Two-Time" with a light from the stage set up to close the show.

The three-way itself, specifically the closing stretch, was characterized by the high-flying offense of Evans and Lee juxtaposed with the sly calculating offense of Page. Evans notably took advantage towards the end with a Spanish Fly off the top rope to "All Ego," landing a springboard roundhouse to Lee for a near-fall. Re-entering the fray, Page sought to deliver Ego's Edge to launch Evans into the direction of Lee, but Evans countered it with a hurricanrana and scaled the ropes to finish things. Page caught Evans as he ascended the ropes, setting up once more for Ego's Edge but was this time interrupted by Lee, leading into a superkick from Evans to send Page out of the ring. Evans then landed a Tornillo to Lee and went for the pin, with Page emerging to roll him up and secure the win via pinfall.

Page lost the NXT Title to Williams earlier this month in Chicago, IL on the debut of "NXT" on The CW, having previously dethroned Williams without pinning him in a Fatal Four Way.