Trick Williams Regains WWE NXT Championship On CW Premiere

"WWE NXT" capped off its CW Network debut with an NXT Championship match between Ethan Page and Trick Williams. Former WWE Champion CM Punk served as the special guest referee for this occasion, previously promising to call it right down the middle. Ultimately, Page emerged on the losing end, while Williams stood victorious, with streamers surrounding him in celebration.

In the match's closing moments, Williams delivered a big knee, which sent Page bouncing off the ropes and into a pinning position on Williams, similar to the ending sequence of "NXT" Heatwave. With Williams and Page exhausted by this point, Punk helped lift both competitors back to their feet. Page kicked Williams twice, to which Williams responded with an uppercut and a uranage. Much to Punk's dismay, Page then nailed Williams with Punk's finishing maneuver — the GTS. When Williams kicked out of it, Page looked for an Ego's Edge. Unfortunately for Page, Williams jumped down from his shoulders and connected with a Trick Shot for the three-count. To add more salt to Page's proverbial wound, Punk laid out Page with a GTS as Williams stood above with his newly regained, and redesigned, NXT Championship.

Upon his victory, Williams begins his second reign as NXT Champion. Meanwhile, Page's run comes to an end at 86 days.

Elsewhere on the show, NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez retained her redesigned title with the help of a returning Cora Jade, who took out Giulia with a ringside DDT while the referee was distracted. Former NXT North American Champion Wes Lee also earned a win tonight after surviving a brutal Street Fight against his former friend Zachary Wentz.