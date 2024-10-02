Shawn Michaels Reveals New WWE NXT Title Belts On CW Premiere

Ahead of tonight's CW Network debut of "WWE NXT," reports indicated that "NXT" would be undergoing changes to its presentation. The first change was revealed to be the brand's logo, which transformed from a white and gold color scheme, to silver and black. At the top of the broadcast, WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels unveiled the second and third in tandem.

Underneath a black sheet laid the remodeled versions of the NXT and NXT Women's Championships, respectively. "You know we can't have a new NXT on a new network without new championship titles," Michaels said as he pulled away the sheet. The previous iterations of the NXT and NXT Women's Championships were highlighted by a giant "X" on their middle plates, whereas these new titles have the "NXT" lettering on their centers.

Currently, Roxanne Perez still reigns as the NXT Women's Champion after defeating Giulia in the opening match, while Ethan Page is the NXT Champion. Page will defend his title against Trick Williams later tonight, with CM Punk acting as the special guest referee.

After introducing the new championship belts, Michaels hyped up the Chicago crowd and prepared to ask them a signature question, but before he could, his D-Generation X comrade Paul "Triple H" Levesque interjected with the very question — "Are you ready?" Levesque and Michaels finally capped off the segment by asking the question one more time in unison, with the cheers of the Allstate Arena echoing behind them.

