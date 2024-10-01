Backstage Report On Changes WWE Making To NXT Ahead Of CW Premiere

In a recent interview with The Chicago Tribune, WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels noted that the "WWE NXT" brand would be undergoing some changes, specifically related to its presentation, as it comes aboard to the CW Network. Following this news, a new report has shed some light on one of the major changes, namely the logo that will accompany this new era of "NXT."

According to Fightful Select, "NXT" is slated to reveal its new logo during tonight's broadcast from Chicago, with this one being black and silver in color, and more rectangular in shape in comparison to the current version that debuted in 2022. The present "NXT" logo is white with a gold outline. Prior to that, in the "NXT 2.0" era, it was multicolored.

In addition to its CW Network premiere, tonight's episode of "NXT" will also mark the first of two broadcasts taking place from the road. After "NXT" takes over the Allstate Arena in Chicago, the brand will then head to The Factory At The District in St. Louis, Missouri, where STL native Randy Orton is set for a match against "NXT" talent Je'Von Evans. Fightful previously reported that while "NXT" is on the road, the WWE Performance Center, the usual site for "NXT" tapings, will be updating its set for "NXT."

Four matches have been confirmed for the October 1 episode of "NXT," including an NXT Women's Championship match between Giulia and Roxanne Perez. Elsewhere, CM Punk will serve as the special guest referee in the NXT Championship match pitting Ethan Page against Trick Williams. Friends-turned-rivals Wes Lee and Zachary Wentz are also slated to collide in a Street Fight, while Jaida Parker and Lola Vice will attempt to coexist when they face two members of Fatal Influence.