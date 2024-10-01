WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels Addresses Move To The CW

"WWE NXT" is making its broadcast television debut in Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday, marking the first of two big shows outside of the developmental program's usual confines of the Performance Center.

WWE Hall of Famer and "WWE NXT" head Shawn Michaels appeared on "Busted Open Radio" to promote the upcoming mini-tour that "NXT" will be on as they transition from the USA Network to The CW.

"It's a big move for us," Michaels said. "Moving to broadcast television is absolutely huge for us and the talent's excited. They're excited to go to Chicago and launch the show."

Michaels said some of the talent are excited about the premiere on The CW, while others are eager to be free of the WWE Performance Center and perform for what Michaels calls the "most notorious" audiences in the country, referring to the often-passionate Chicago fanbase.

"It's a fantastic atmosphere at the Allstate Arena so everyone's jazzed about going," Michaels said.

After the shows in Chicago, "NXT" will head to St. Louis, Missouri next week. Former WWE Champion CM Punk is set to be in Chicago for The CW premiere, playing special referee to WWE NXT Champion Ethan Page and Trick Williams, who will face off in the show's main event, while the NXT Women's Championship will also be decided in Chicago as Roxanne Perez will defend her title against Giulia. The following week, St. Louis's Randy Orton will be on hand to face young upstart Je'Von Evans, marking the multi-time WWE Champion's "WWE NXT" debut. The NXT Tag Team titles and WWE NXT North American Championship will also be on the line in St. Louis.