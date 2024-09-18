Je'von Evans Reacts To Randy Orton Match At WWE NXT Premiere On The CW

Despite being less than a year into his WWE tenure, Je'Von Evans has already proven to be a big time player in "NXT," even working his way into NXT Championship contention. But on October 8 in St. Louis, Missouri, Evans will have what is for sure his biggest match to date, when he collides with former WWE Champion, St. Louis native, and one of Evans' two dream opponents, Randy Orton, on "NXT's" second ever episode on The CW.

Advertisement

Shortly after the announcement was made last night on "NXT," Orton and Evans had a little interaction on X. After Orton announced that he would see Evans in St. Louis, the 20-year-old responded by expressing respect towards Orton, before saying that "A legend isn't a legend without gettin took of the top." He then echoed Orton's thoughts, telling the former "Legend Killer" that he'd see him "on the 8th."

Much Luv OG, But A Legend Isn't A Legend Without Gettin Took Of The Top First💯See Ya On The 8th @RandyOrton https://t.co/939sjL9xEL — Je'Von Evans (@WWEJeVonEvans) September 18, 2024

As if the match couldn't be bigger for Evans, he'll be facing an Orton who is coming off one of the biggest matches of the year, having challenged GUNTHER to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Bash in Berlin at the end of August. Even though Orton came up short in the match, he pushed GUNTHER to the limit in a near 35 minute match in the World Champion's first title defense since winning it from Damian Priest at SummerSlam.

Advertisement

While Evans himself picked up a win last night, teaming with Cedric Alexander to defeat Myles Borne and Tavion Heights, he has struggled to consistently wrack up wins over the last few months. In his last five televised matches, Evans is only 2-3, including singles losses to Joe Coffey, who Evans would beat in a rematch, and Charlie Dempsey in a Heritage Cup match.