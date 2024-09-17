WWE NXT Live Coverage 9/17 - Paxley & Valkyria Take On Choo & Rosemary, NXT Title Match Contract Signing

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on September 17, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Ethan Page is set to defend his NXT Championship against Trick Williams on October 1, but before the two meet in the ring for the title, they will be making the match official tonight. Despite Page rooting against him, Williams secured a shot at the title after he defeated Pete Dunne in a Last Man Standing Number One Contenders Match during last week's edition of "NXT".

Two weeks ago, TNA Wrestling's Rosemary came up short against Tatum Paxley in singles competition. Following the match, the former and her ally Wendy Choo blindsided the latter with an attack until Lyra Valkyria came down to the ring to even the odds. Tonight, the four women look to settle their issues as Paxley and Valkyria go head-to-head with Rosemary and Choo.

Tavion Heights and Myles Borne of No Quarter Catch Crew will be joining forces to square off with Cedric Alexander and Je'Von Evans. Evans unsuccessfully challenged Heights and Borne's stablemate Charlie Dempsey for the NXT Heritage Cup last week after Heights returned to "NXT" to ensure that Dempsey would retain.

Lola Vice will be going head-to-head with Jacy Jayne as the two women look to settle their differences once and for all. Vice and Jayne previously met in the ring on the July 16 episode of "NXT" with the former emerging victorious over the latter before meeting during Week One of "NXT" The Great American Bash during which Jayne and her Fatal Influence stablemates Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx defeated Vice, Sol Ruca, and Karmen Petrovic.

Additionally, CM Punk has something to share with the "NXT" Universe. Dion Lennox will also be competing in his first match on "NXT" since coming up short against Ashante "Thee" Adonis on the August 20 episode of the show as he faces Brooks Jensen, and Adonis himself will be in action tonight as he takes on Eddy Thorpe.