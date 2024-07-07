NXT's Je'Von Evans Names Two Dream Matches Against Current WWE Stars

"WWE NXT" star Je'Von Evans has an opportunity to capture his first title in the company at NXT Heatwave tonight, and the wrestler is looking forward to it despite the close relationship between Evans and champion Trick Williams. There are some other WWE stars that Evans is eager to get in the ring with, as revealed during a recent "Under The Ring" appearance, when the performer was asked to name his dream opponents.

Advertisement

"Je'Von Evans vs. Randy Orton or Je'Von Evans vs. Rey Mysterio," Evans said. "Rey Mysterio because he's such an O.G. wrestler, and he can still move. He can still do what he used to do, so I feel like I could learn under that. And Randy Orton because he's one of the greatest of all time."

Evans predicted that his name will one day be mentioned with the likes of Orton, and there's no better way to prove that today than to beat him in the ring. For now, though, Evans remains on "NXT," where he is currently preparing to take part in a Fatal Four-Way with the title on the line. Last month, the 20-year-old Evans won a battle royale to decide a new number-one contender to Williams' NXT Championship, but Ethan Page and Shawn Spears were soon able to gain entry into the match as well.

Advertisement

The match this weekend will serve as Evans' WWE premium live event debut. The young performer signed with the company late last year at the age of 19, already with several years of independent wrestling under his belt. Previously known as Jay Malachi, Evans was a regular for Deadlock Pro Wrestling and made an appearance on "AEW Dark" in January 2023.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Under The Ring" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.