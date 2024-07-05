WWE Star Je'Von Evans Discusses Relationship With NXT Champ Trick Williams

"WWE NXT" has seen the rise of some promising stars over the last year or so, one of them being "NXT" Champion Trick Williams. Another promising star in the developmental brand's ranks is 20-year-old Je'Von Evans, who has discussed his friendship with the champion.

Evans, who debuted in WWE in November last year, has teamed with Williams in the past, and he talked about his relationship with him in a recent appearance on "Under The Ring" podcast.

"That's my brother," Evans said about Williams. "From my tryout, [when] I came, I went to him and shook his hand, I thought he wouldn't know who I was. He was like, 'I know who you are, bro. Just do you.' Ever since then, it's honestly just been, you know, we're close. I ask him for advice and he asks me for advice."

The young star also commented on Williams' current reign as "NXT" Champion and recalled the backstage conversation he had with him following Williams' title win.

"And his reign, it's been good to me. He's been fighting for that title, and once he won it, everybody was happy in the back, and I gave him a hug, and I was like, 'It's your time,' and he was like, 'No, it's your time,' or [like], 'Your time is about to come.' I said, 'It's not about me right now. I want you to enjoy this,'" said Evans.

Evans will compete in his very first title match in WWE at this weekend's "NXT" Heatwave show, where he will go toe-to-toe with his friend and "NXT Champion Trick Williams, as well as Shawn Spears and Ethan Page, in a fatal four-way match for Williams' championship.