Trick Williams Sizes Up The Competition In WWE NXT Heatwave Fatal Four-Way For Title

NXT Champion Trick Williams will be in for the toughest test of his career this Sunday at Heatwave, as he defends his title in a four-way match against Ethan Page, Je'Von Evans, and Shawn Spears. Williams defeated Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship in April 2024, and has already gotten the better of Page when he defeated him at Battleground in June. However, even he knows that his upcoming match on July 7 is going to be a challenge.

Speaking with The Toronto Sun, Williams examined his three opponents, noting that both Spears and Page are Canadian natives and will have the homefield advantage, while Evans has quickly become one of the most exciting talents in all of WWE. With that in mind, Williams is using his opponent's plus points as motivation for himself heading into this Sunday. "

"I can understand that hunger just as well as anybody, when you just want to prove yourself and make a name for yourself and you're willing to put your body on the line to do so," Williams said. "I can understand where Je'Von is, and I can understand that Ethan Page and Shawn Spears are coming home. The odds are stacked against me, but this is when I shine, this is when I show up the most, when it's time for me to show who I really am. I'm the type of guy who's not going to stop, who's not going to quit until I get the job done." Williams isn't indestructible heading into the bout, as Spears managed to pick up a victory over the NXT Champion on the June 25 "WWE NXT," meaning fans in Toronto might be in for one of the most unpredictable matches in "NXT" history.



