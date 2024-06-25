WWE NXT Live Coverage 6/25 - Tag Team Turmoil #1 Contenders Match, Heritage Cup Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on June 25, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

The next Number One Contenders for Nathan Frazer and Axiom's "NXT" Tag Team Championship will be determined, as Chase U collides with The OC's Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, New Catch Republic, and Legado Del Fantasma's Angel and Humberto in a Tag Team Turmoil Number One Contenders Match. Frazer and Axiom last put their title on the line at "NXT" Battleground on June 9, during which the aforementioned Gallows and Anderson were unsuccessful in dethroning them as titleholders.

Speaking of Frazer, he will be competing in a match of his own tonight as he challenges Tony D'Angelo of The Family for the "NXT" Heritage Cup. Axiom made his disapproval with Frazer participating in tonight's match well known last week when Luca Crusifino paid them a visit to give Frazer some paperwork to sign.

After she successfully defended the Women's North American Championship against Michin last week in her first defense since becoming the titleholder, Kelani Jordan will find out who her next challenger is at "NXT" Heatwave as Sol Ruca goes head-to-head with Arianna Grace in a Number One Contenders Match. Jordan looked to grant a title match to Ruca last week in Ava's office while speaking to her and Mr. Stone, but Grace assumed that she was the person Jordan was referring to, leading the "NXT" General Manager to make tonight's match official.

"NXT" Champion Trick Williams will be returning to action for the first time since retaining his title over Ethan Page at Battleground as he takes on Shawn Spears. The pair found themselves face-to-face last week after they, along with Je'Von Evans and Page, were involved in a post-match brawl following the main event.

Damon Kemp of No Quarter Catch Crew will be returning to singles competition for the first time since unsuccessfully challenging the aforementioned D'Angelo for the Heritage Cup on the June 4 episode of "NXT" as he goes one-on-one with Tavion Heights. Charlie Dempsey has been looking to recruit Heights to become a member of No Quarter Catch Crew over the past couple of weeks, and volunteered Kemp for tonight's match last week as part of his efforts to do so.

Additionally, Wes Lee will be squaring off with Joe Coffey as Lee both prepares to challenge Oba Femi for the North American Championship and tensions continue growing between him and Gallus.