WWE NXT's Wes Lee Survives Street Fight Against Former Friend

Wes Lee outlasted Zachary Wentz to win a Street Fight during the "WWE NXT" network premiere on The CW. It was a bout that saw risky stunts of violence, ending with a chain-assisted meteora through a steel chair for Lee to score the pin over Wentz. A result that worked against the grain, however, with a moment of reluctant emotion proving to be costly for an in-control Wentz, screaming, "I don't want to do this," as he stood over his former tag title-winning partner with a steel chair in hand. Thus, allowing the villainous Lee to take advantage and survive the contest.

With his victory, Lee has scored a measure of revenge for his previous loss to Wentz during "WWE NXT" No Mercy at the beginning of September. And should this be the end of their rivalry, it might also spell the end of Wentz's crossover to WWE from TNA for the foreseeable future. He and Trey Miguel had earned an opportunity at the NXT Tag Team Championships in September. However, Miguel was later written off of TV in a parking lot ambush at the hands of Lee. That was reportedly a creative decision spurred on by a legitimate minor surgery Miguel needed.