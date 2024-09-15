Backstage Report Details Cause Of Trey Miguel's WWE NXT Absence

The TNA Wrestling and "WWE NXT" partnership has been good for the likes of Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry, and Alexander Hammerstone, but for The Rascalz, it has been one bit of bad luck after another. First, they were abandoned by Wes Lee, who viciously attacked Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel, and then, just when things were about to work out, a cruel twist of fate robbed them of a chance at the NXT Tag Team Titles.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Miguel and Wentz were set to face NXT Tag Champs Axiom and Nathan Frazer, but Trey Miguel was forced to undergo a minor surgery, taking the former TNA World Tag Team Champions out of the match. The Rascalz were replaced by "SmackDown" stars The Street Profits but that came with its own issue, as officials did not want The Profits to lose to the NXT Tag Champions, though they didn't want the NXT Tag Titles changing hands, thus fellow "SmackDown" stars Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jacob Fatu interfered in the match, forcing a no contest. There had been plans for some kind of interference but it wasn't set in stone until officials needed a way out of the tag title match. The interference is also expected to stoke fans' belief that main roster stars could show up on "NXT" once the show debuts on The CW in October.

Main roster stars CM Punk and Randy Orton are already slated for appearances on the first two editions of "NXT" on The CW.