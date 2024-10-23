Backstage Details On Why Many Fans Didn't See Zaria's Debut At The End Of WWE NXT

Independent wrestling phenomenon DELTA, now known as Zaria in "WWE NXT," made her debut on the show Tuesday night, but many fans at home were unable to see it as the broadcast feed cut off in some areas before her show-closing arrival. WWE were quick to post the video on social media.

According to Fightful Select, "NXT" was set to run right until 10 pm EST, but producers became aware that The CW's Orlando affiliate feed, as well as many others, were operating on a 20-second delay, cutting off the end of the program. Flghtful claims that WWE officials had previously confirmed with satellite providers that the show would remain on the air until 10 pm exactly and were "very upset," with one source telling the outlet that "everyone who runs or has a say in the show was pissed." Other sources told Fightful that such problems were "anticipated" in the weeks leading up to the developmental brand's CW debut. "NXT" had more flexibility on the USA Network when it came to overruns, but has to deal with hard outs on The CW.

Zaria is seemingly set for a debut at Halloween Havoc on Sunday, according to a video vignette the company aired promoting her.