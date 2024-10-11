AEW WrestleDream 2024 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

If you're looking at this match and thinking, "Wait, when did this match get announced," apologies for the "AEW Rampage" spoilers. During the taping of "Rampage" that will air on October 11, MxM Collection promised not only that they would beat The Acclaimed at WrestleDream, but that they had a special surprise that would "kill scissoring forever." It's unclear whether this match will be on the main show or the Zero Hour pre-show, but regardless, we believe that it might be time to get The Acclaimed back on track.

Mansoor and Mason Madden have been entertaining since debuting over the summer, with matches against FTR, House of Black, and Top Flight catching eyes on episodes of "Rampage" and "AEW Collision." However, there is a ceiling to their act that The Acclaimed not only has the chance to surpass, but has already surpassed in AEW before. Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn definitely need to do something to freshen up their act, as it's painfully clear that there's some "Acclaimed fatigue" going on, but they should be up to the challenge of beating MxM.

Mansoor and Madden have only just arrived in AEW, and a pay-per-view win would do wonders for them going forward in an AEW tag team division that could definitely use a refresh. But they have many more years in the company to be taken seriously, and they won't be hurt by a loss at WrestleDream.

Written by Sam Palmer