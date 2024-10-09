Jay White Challenges Hangman Adam Page To AEW WrestleDream Match On Dynamite

Another match could be added to AEW WrestleDream on Saturday, after a newly-returned Jay White challenged "Hangman" Adam Page in a post-match promo following his victory over Cody Chhun. White got on the microphone and laid out the challenge after he returned on "AEW Dynamite" last week and attacked Page, after "Hangman" attempted to injure Bang Bang Gang member Juice Robinson following their match.

White said that he told Page that he is one of two men that knocked White "off his path to the AEW World Championship," and that means Page is "one of two wrongs" that White has to correct. He called Page "lucky number one." White explained that he made it very clear last week and asked Page what he was going to do about it. White said he wants "Hangman versus Switchblade" once more, and after he beats Page, putting an end to his new personality, he'll move on to the other person who wrong him. He ended the promo by saying it all starts with Page, and it starts Saturday at WrestleDream.

White was reportedly fully healthy and ready to return to television back in August, but the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion finally just appeared last week. He was out of action due to a foot injury. His last match prior to taking injury time was a loss to Page on "AEW Collision."

