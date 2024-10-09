Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match Announced For AEW WrestleDream

Following events that transpired on the October 8 "AEW Dynamite," AEW President Tony Khan has added another match for the company's upcoming pay-per-view, WrestleDream. In the opening match, Hologram picked up a win over Komander, but things got chaotic at the conclusion when Jake "The Snake" Roberts unleashed his new alliance to attack both men: The New LFI, consisting of Rush, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos. This prompted Khan to post on X that Hologram would face Roberts' new protege, Mortos, in a two-out-of-three falls match this Saturday, October 12 at WrestleDream. "After a savage attack by The New LFI on #AEWDynamite, a red hot rivalry will erupt on the ppv stage with new stakes as Hologram fights Beast Mortos 2 Out Of 3 Falls this SATURDAY!" Khan's post said.

Advertisement

#AEWWrestleDream ppv

Tacoma, WA

This Saturday, 10/12 2 Out Of 3 Falls@AEWHologram vs @BeastMortos After a savage attack by The New LFI on #AEWDynamite, a red hot rivalry will erupt on the ppv stage with new stakes as Hologram fights Beast Mortos 2 Out Of 3 Falls this SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/a0kWtUgMMR — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 9, 2024

Earlier in the night, Roberts revealed to Renee Paquette backstage that he'd traded longtime associate Lance Archer to the Don Callis Family. Roberts has served in a managerial role for Archer since first joining the company in 2020. In March 2024, Roberts announced he had re-signed with AEW, although creative hasn't given him much to do in recent months. The WWE Hall of Famer now appears to be heading in a fresh direction managing the trio of Mexican stars.

Advertisement

With this two-out-of-three falls match added, WrestleDream now boasts ten matches, headlined by AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson putting his title on the line against Jon Moxley. An AEW Women's World Championship match was also finalized on Tuesday's Dynamite," with Willow Nightingale challenging champion Mariah May.