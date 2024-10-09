Willow Nightingale Wins Right To Challenge Mariah May At WrestleDream On AEW Dynamite

With Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. out of action due to illness, Willow Nightingale was given the unenviable task of having to face not one, but three former AEW Women's World Champions on the Title Tuesday edition of "AEW Dynamite." In order to get her shot at Mariah May's title at WrestleDream, she would have to go through Jamie Hayter, Saraya, and Nyla Rose in four way anything goes match, all while May sat in on commentary to scout whoever she would face on October 12.

A frantic start saw no one gain the upper hand heading into the commercial break. Once the action returned from the break, fans got to see a sneak peak of what a match between Nightingale and Hayter looked like before Saraya and Rose got involved for a quadruple down. Hayter and Saraya continued their feud throughout the match, with Hayter running wild with a steel chair. Harley Cameron tried to put a stop to Hayter, but to no avail as she was thrown into the guardrail. However, the woman who did stop Hayter was a returning Penelope Ford, who attacked her from behind and lured her backstage, taking her out of the match in the process.

Back in the ring, Rose went to the top rope, but Cameron recovered just in time to push Rose off the top and onto the apron, leaving just Nightingale and Saraya to fight for the victory. Cameron brought a table into the mix, but Nightingale wasn't down for the count just yet as she took Cameron out of the equation with a Doctor Bomb. Saraya attempted to fight back, but before she knew it, Nightingale took Saraya for a ride through the table with a brutal Death Valley Driver. The match ended with Nightingale laying Cameron and Saraya side by side and pinning them both for the win.

After the bout, May and Nightingale had a stare down at the top of the ramp, where May attempted to strike Nightingale, which was blocked. However, May went to Plan B and headbutted Nightingale, before whipping her with the AEW Women's World Championship belt, sending a clear message to her opponent for this Saturday at WrestleDream.