Huge Last Minute Change Made To AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday No. 1 Contender's Match

There has been a big change to the upcoming "Title Tuesday" edition of "AEW Dynamite" as one of the company's top stars was unable to travel to the event.

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Willow Nightingale were scheduled to go one-on-one, with the winner earning a shot at Mariah May and the AEW Women's World Championship at the WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 12. However, in a TikTok released by AEW President Tony Khan, Baker has been pulled from the card due to illness.

Tony Khan announced on his Tik Tok that Britt Baker is not going to be able to wrestle Willow Nightingale due to feeling ill. So tonight on Dynamite it will be a four way WILLOW VS SARAYA VS NYLA ROSE VS JAMIE HAYTER. pic.twitter.com/sb8vzvvvJf — Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) October 8, 2024

Baker was in action last week on "AEW Dynamite" where she made her first appearance since All In London, defeating Serena Deeb in front of her hometown fans in Pittsburgh while May observed from ringside. However, that potential showdown will be put on hold for the time being.

As for Nightingale, she will still be in action, but her quest to become number one contender has become three-times harder as she will face three former AEW Women's World Champions in a four way Anything Goes match. Nightingale's opponents will be Nyla Rose, Saraya and Jamie Hayter.

Nightingale already has a win over Rose in 2024 after their meeting in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, but the former AEW TBS Champion has never beaten either Hayter or Saraya in singles action. Hayter and Saraya are also coming off of their own feud stemming from Hayter's return to AEW at All In London, which ended in Hayter picking up the win at the Grand Slam edition of "AEW Collision" in September.