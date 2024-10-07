Three More Matches Added To AEW WrestleDream 2024 Card During Latest Collision

AEW is gearing up for its next pay-per-view, WrestleDream, which will take place on October 12, and three matches have been added to the already stacked card.

On this past week's "AEW Collision," two title matches and another singles match were announced for the show. Former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin, who recently lost his #1 contender spot for the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley, will face off against Brody King, who ambushed Allin on "Collision." Following Allin's match against Johnny TV, where he emerged the winner, House of Black's King answered Allin's recent open challenge for a match at WrestleDream. King and Allin last faced each other in a singles match in 2022, where the latter won their Coffin match.

Advertisement

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, who successfully defended their titles at Grand Slam, will put their titles on the line once again at WrestleDream, this time against Private Party. Mariah May, the current AEW Women's World Champion, will learn who her opponent for WrestleDream will be on this week's Title Tuesday edition of "AEW Dynamite," where Britt Baker and Willow Nightingale will compete for a shot at her world title.

The packed WrestleDream card so far has five other title matches confirmed for the show, which includes a three-way match between Will Ospreay, Ricochet, and Konosuke Takeshita for Ospreay's International Championship, Jack Perry defending his TNT Championship against Katsuyori Shibata, and AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson facing his former Blackpool Combat Club buddy Jon Moxley. Two ROH titles have also been announced for the show, as Mark Briscoe will defend his ROH World Championship against Chris Jericho, which Jericho held once back in 2022, while Atlantis Jr. and Brian Cage face off for the ROH World Television Championship.

Advertisement