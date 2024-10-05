Darby Allin's AEW WrestleDream Opponent Potentially Revealed During Collision Taping

At "AEW Dynamite's" fifth anniversary show, a pre-taped promo aired that saw Darby Allin reflecting on his recent troubles. He failed to take the TNT Championship away from Jack Perry at All In, he lost his guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley at the Grand Slam edition of 'Dynamite,' and feels like people are starting to lose hope in him becoming the face of AEW. In an attempt to try and get some of his momentum back, Allin issued an open challenge to anyone on the AEW roster for the WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 12, as he will be looking for a fight, and it seems that someone has already stepped up to the plate.

The October 5 "AEW Collision" was taped on October 3 in Toledo, Ohio, with Allin successfully defeating Johnny TV. After the match, Allin took to the microphone to see if anyone was willing to meet him at the Tacoma Dome, and an old foe answered the challenge, as House of Black's Brody King attacked Allin, seemingly confirming that he will be Allin's opponent on October 12. Further details of what this attack means will presumably be revealed on tonight's "Collision" broadcast.

Allin and King faced off a number of times before they both joined AEW, but it wasn't until 2022 that the two men rekindled their rivalry. King won the inaugural Royal Rampage match by eliminating Allin via choking him unconscious and dropping his lifeless body to the floor. This escalated to them having a coffin match at the Quake by the Lake edition of "Dynamite" in August of that year, which saw Allin pick up the win by returning the favor and choking King unconscious.

