Darby Allin Open Challenge, Chris Jericho Title Match Added To AEW WrestleDream

The road to AEW WrestleDream is nearing its end, as just under two weeks remain until the October 12 PPV.

On tonight's "AEW Dynamite" 5 year anniversary show, two major additions were made to the card. Firstly, "The Learning Tree" Chris Jericho made things personal with ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe. Jericho invoked the name of Briscoe's dead brother Jay, suggesting Mark was second to his fallen brother. Mark struck Jericho and accepted Jericho's challenge, putting his ROH World Championship on the line in the Tacoma Dome.

Considering the show is taking place in Washington state, home state hero Darby Allin does not plan on missing the PPV, despite losing his shot at Bryan Danielson to Jon Moxley. Allin issued an open challenge for the October 12 event, saying anyone can step up and try to make their name off of the former TNT Champion. Allin had initially earned an AEW World Championship shot, but lost the opportunity at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" in Queens, NY.